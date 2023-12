Lundell (illness) was designated for injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Lundell has already been ruled out versus the Flames on Monday, so his placement on IR won't impact his potential return date. Once the 22-year-old Finn is cleared to play, he will look to bring his nine-game goal drought to a close. With the extra roster spot, the Cats called up Justin Sourdif from the minors to serve as an emergency depth option at forward.