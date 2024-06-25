Lundell registered an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Oilers in Game 7.

Lundell didn't score a goal in June, but he had six assists over eight contests. The 22-year-old center wrapped up the postseason with 17 points, 29 shots on net, 44 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating while playing in a key two-way role on the third line. He's set to be a restricted free agent this summer after reaching the end of his entry-level deal, and it's likely the Panthers find a way to keep him around.