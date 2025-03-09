Lundell scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

A Nate Schmidt shot left the puck near the net, and Lundell was able to poke it in for the Panthers' third goal. The 23-year-old Lundell ended a three-game point drought with his first point in March. For the season, he's been an effective depth scorer as well as a two-way ace, earning 41 points, 122 shots on net, 95 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 63 appearances. He's four points away from a new career high, which would surpass his 44-point rookie season.