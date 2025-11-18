Lundell scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Monday's 8-5 win over the Canucks.

Lundell has two goals and five helpers over his last six games. The Panthers have upped his ice time -- he's been above 20 minutes in all but two of the last 11 games. For the season, he's posted five goals, 16 points, 38 shots on net, 18 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 19 appearances while playing in all situations.