Lundell notched a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.

Lundell's offensive contributions have been sparse to start the 2026-27 campaign, but he's gaining momentum with five points over his last three games. Overall, the 25-year-old center is up to seven goals, 11 points, 54 shots on net, 31 hits and 12 blocked shots 20 games this season. While he's yet to surpass the 45-point threshold in his six-year NHL career, Lundell is poised to see plenty of offensive opportunities from the team's top line for as long as Aleksander Barkov (knee) is sidelined.