Lundell logged a shorthanded assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Lundell snapped his six-game point drought when he set up Eric Staal's goal in the first period. Lundell had a productive stretch late in the first round and early in the second round, but he's otherwise been mostly a non-factor on offense this postseason. He's at eight points, 34 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-4 rating through 17 appearances while mainly featuring in a middle-six role.