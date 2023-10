Lundell (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus the Wild on Thursday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Lundell missed practice Wednesday, but he did partake in the morning skate Thursday. The 22-year-old had 12 goals and 33 points in 73 games last season, regressing from 18 goals and 26 assists in his rookie campaign the previous year. Stay tuned.