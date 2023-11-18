Lundell recorded two assists, four shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Lundell set up first-period tallies by Eetu Luostarinen and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, which was all the Panthers needed to win. This was Lundell's first multi-point effort of the year, and it snapped a three-game drought for the center. He's at eight points, 32 shots and a plus-3 rating through 17 appearances. Lundell could see a larger role if Aleksander Barkov (lower body) misses time after exiting Friday's game early.