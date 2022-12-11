Lundell (illness/upper body) won't play Sunday versus Seattle, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Lundell will miss his fifth straight game because of an illness and an upper-body injury. He has picked up four goals, 13 points, 56 shots on net and 15 blocks in 24 games this season.
