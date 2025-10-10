Panthers' Anton Lundell: Right spot right time on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lundell scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 2-1 win over the Flyers.
Lundell is the obvious choice to pick up the offensive slack with the absence of Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov, but his defense-first focus could get in the way. This goal is a great sign -- he wired a sharp wrister from the right circle that beat Dan Vladar. Lundell set a career mark last season with 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists), and he could get to the mid-50s if he can capitalize on his opportunity.
More News
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Cleared for Opening Night•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Getting checked for UBI•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Plucks apple in Cup victory•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Generates helper in Game 5 win•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Lights lamp in loss•