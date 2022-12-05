Lundell (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus Winnipeg, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Lundell will miss a second straight game after being injured last Thursday versus Vancouver. His next opportunity to return will be Thursday's tilt with Detroit. Lundell has four goals and 13 points in 24 games this season.
