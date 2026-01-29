Lundell (upper body) will not play Thursday in St. Louis and is considered day-to-day at this time, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.

Lundell suffered the injury Tuesday versus Utah. Lundell has 15 goals and 21 assists in 52 outings this season. He could return to action as early as Saturday versus Winnipeg. Luke Kunin will likely enter the lineup in place of Lundell on Thursday.