Lundell scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Lundell has scored in three straight games and has five goals and two helpers over his last seven outings. The center's tally Wednesday was his first power-play point since Nov. 22 versus the Oilers. He's up to 11 goals, 27 points, 74 shots on net, 38 hits and 26 blocked shots over 33 appearances, primarily in a top-line role.