Lundell scored two goals, including the game-winner, on three shots in Thursday's 5-4 victory over the Red Wings. He also added three hits.

Lundell brought Florida within one goal early in the third period, then scored the winner with 2:40 remaining in regulation. The center played a decisive role in the Panthers' comeback from a 4-1 deficit, and his two-goal performance offers encouraging fantasy upside, particularly if his scoring opportunities remain consistent. That seems to be the biggest "if" surrounding Lundell, however, as he has just five goals in his last 13 games, but in 11 of those contests he was unable to find the back of the net.