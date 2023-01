Lundell scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Wild.

He opened the scoring with just 13 seconds left in the first period when he took a feed from Aleksander Barkov in the slot and knifed it by Filip Gustavsson. His assist came on Sam Reinhart's empty netter in the last minute of the game. Lundell is making the most of his opportunity on wing on the kitties' top line. He's in the midst of a four-game, five-point streak that includes three goals.