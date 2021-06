Lundell signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers on Monday.

Selected 12th overall in the 2020 draft, Lundell will compete for a roster spot with the team in camp next season and has a good chance of starting in the NHL right away. He's known as a defensively responsible center who can also chip in offensively -- a skill set that should help fast-track Lundell to a role with the big club.