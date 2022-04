Lundell (upper body) won't play in Florida's final two games of the regular season due to precautionary reasons, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Although he won't play Thursday versus Ottawa or Friday against Montreal, at this point there's no reason to believe Lundell won't be ready for Game 1 of the Panthers' first-round playoff series. The 20-year-old rookie has racked up 18 goals and 44 points while posting an eye-popping plus-33 rating through 65 contests this season.