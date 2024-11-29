Lundell (face) is good to play Friday versus Carolina, per Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.
Lundell missed Wednesday's 5-1 win over Toronto due to the injury. He has seven goals and 16 points in 22 appearances in 2024-25. Jonah Gadjovich, who logged 7:35 of ice time Wednesday, is expected to be a healthy scratch against the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Nets power-play goal Friday•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Two helpers in win Saturday•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Quick strike opens scoring•