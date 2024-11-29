Share Video

Lundell (face) is good to play Friday versus Carolina, per Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Lundell missed Wednesday's 5-1 win over Toronto due to the injury. He has seven goals and 16 points in 22 appearances in 2024-25. Jonah Gadjovich, who logged 7:35 of ice time Wednesday, is expected to be a healthy scratch against the Hurricanes.

