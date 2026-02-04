Panthers' Anton Lundell: Slated to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lundell (upper body) is expected back in the lineup against the Bruins on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Lundell is set to rejoin the lineup following a three-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body problem. Prior to his absence, the 24-year-old forward was mired in a five-game goal drought during which he contributed one assist, 12 shots and eight hits while averaging 17:52 of ice time.
