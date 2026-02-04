default-cbs-image
Lundell (upper body) is expected back in the lineup against the Bruins on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Lundell is set to rejoin the lineup following a three-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body problem. Prior to his absence, the 24-year-old forward was mired in a five-game goal drought during which he contributed one assist, 12 shots and eight hits while averaging 17:52 of ice time.

