Lundell (illness) will miss a sixth straight contest Tuesday versus Columbus, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Lundell is dealing with an illness and an upper-body injury, and the Panthers have yet to release an expected timetable for his return. Once healthy, Lundell, who's picked up 13 points through 24 games this campaign, should return to a middle-six role and a spot on Florida's second power-play unit.