Lundell was drafted 12th overall by the Panthers at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Lundell could play in the NHL right now. He's a consummate team-player whose attention to detail is impeccable. Lundell is always on the right side of the puck and rarely blows his defensive assignment as a two-way pivot. In fact, he might spend too much time in his own zone. Lundell is smart, skilled and strong. He should spend one more season in Finland before stepping into the Panthers' lineup. Hopefully he becomes more like Mikko Koivu, a true two-way stud, than just another Patrik Berglund. He's certainly shown more of the former than the latter so far.