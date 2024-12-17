Lundell produced two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

The pair of helpers snapped a six-game slump for Lundell, who has moved up to the top six over the last two contests to cover for the absence of Aleksander Barkov (illness). Moving up the lineup typically helps Lundell's production, but this promotion is likely to be short-lived once Barkov is cleared to return. Lundell has eight goals, 13 assists, 63 shots on net, 42 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 31 outings, so there's still room for him on fantasy rosters in deeper formats.