Lundell scored a goal, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Lundell continues to play well in December, earning four goals and three assists over eight games this month. The first-line center is up to 10 goals, 26 points, 71 shots on net, 37 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 32 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 20-goal and 50-point marks for the first time in his career, and he's trending toward personal bests in most major fantasy categories.