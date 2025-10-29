Panthers' Anton Lundell: Tallies in shootout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lundell scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks.
Lundell had gone seven games without a goal, picking up four assists in that span. The 24-year-old got the Panthers on the board in the third period. The center is up to three goals, eight points, 25 shots on net, nine hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 11 appearances. He will continue to see ample time in all situations, which could allow him to maintain a career-best scoring pace this season.
