Lundell scored a goal, dished out an assist, placed two shots on net and had two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Lundell recorded the primary assist on Uvis Balinskis' game-winning goal in the second period before scoring on an empty net near the end of the third period. Overall, the 24-year-old Lundell is up to 15 goals, 20 assists, 106 shots on net, 55 hits and 29 blocks through 47 games this season. Following a cold stretch to start the calendar year, the young center is gaining traction offensively with four points in as many games. While he's set to finish each of his first five seasons in the NHL above 30 points, he is on pace to make the 2025-26 campaign a career year while centering Florida's top line.