Lundell produced a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

He found his way onto the scoresheet in each period to produce his first multi-point performance since Dec. 16. Lundell has a solid three goals and 10 points over the last 12 games, and he's closing in on a career-best campaign -- he needs four more goals to tie his career high of 18, and four more points to reach his career of 44, with both marks getting set over 65 games as a rookie in 2021-22.