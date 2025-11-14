Panthers' Anton Lundell: Trio of assists in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lundell had three assists in a 6-3 win over the Capitals on Thursday.
It was Lundell's first multi-point game since Oct. 11 when he picked up two points. He is quietly delivering a career season with 14 points, including 10 helpers, in 17 games. That's a 67-point season for Barkov-lite.
More News
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Deposits shorthanded goal•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Tallies in shootout loss•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Big night on power play•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Notches power-play goal•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Cleared for Opening Night•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Doubtful Saturday•