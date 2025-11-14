default-cbs-image
Lundell had three assists in a 6-3 win over the Capitals on Thursday.

It was Lundell's first multi-point game since Oct. 11 when he picked up two points. He is quietly delivering a career season with 14 points, including 10 helpers, in 17 games. That's a 67-point season for Barkov-lite.

