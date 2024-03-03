Lundell notched two assists in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

The 22-year-old center snapped a brief four-game point drought with helpers on Brandon Montour's second-period goal and a third-period tally by Evan Rodrigues. Lundell's role on the third line and second power-play unit do limit his fantasy ceiling, but there's been enough scoring to go around in Florida lately, even for the team's depth options -- over his last nine games, he's collected four goals and eight points.