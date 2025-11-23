Panthers' Anton Lundell: Two-point effort in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lundell scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.
The 24-year-old got Florida on the board early in the first first period to tie the game at 1-1, but things quickly got away from the home side after that. Lundell continues to provide steady production as the Panthers' No. 1 center, and through 10 games in November he's racked up three goals and 10 points, including three helpers on the power play.
