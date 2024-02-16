Lundell scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

It's the second straight multi-point performance for Lundell, and fourth in the last 10 games. Those contests account for his only points during that stretch, however. The 22-year-old is capable of putting together some short-term fantasy value, but his third-line assignment limits his upside, even in a Panthers lineup that features plenty of firepower.