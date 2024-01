Lundell scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-4 loss to the Wild on Friday.

Lundell continues to improve, especially with the more playing time he gets for the Panthers. He is now on the first line with Eetu Luostarinen and Sam Reinhart and ended up with a goal and an assist on the night. The 22-year old 12th overall pick may not be on pace to surpass the 44 points from his 2021-22 rookie year, but with the trust of his coach we may see more production in the near future.