Lundell produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens.

The 22-year-old center opened the scoring midway through the first period with his 10th goal of the season, then helped set up Sam Bennett for Florida's final tally late in the third. Lundell had gone a month without a multi-point performance, managing only one goal and three points over the prior 14 contests, and his third-line role puts a firm cap on his fantasy ceiling.