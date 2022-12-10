Lundell (illness/upper body) won't play Saturday against Tampa Bay, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Lundell has been out since Dec. 1 due to an upper-body injury and an illness. Coach Paul Maurice said Saturday that the Panthers forward has resumed skating. There is a chance that Lundell will be ready for Sunday's contest versus Seattle. He has notched four goals and 13 points in 24 games this season.
