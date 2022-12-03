Lundell (upper body) won't play Saturday against Seattle.
Coach Paul Maurice said that Lundell is likely to return to the lineup Tuesday versus Winnipeg. The Panthers forward was injured in Thursday's contest against the Canucks. Eetu Luostarinen is slated to center the second line in Lundell's place against the Kraken.
More News
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Leaves Thursday's game•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Notches helper Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Goals in three straight games•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Busy night Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Contributes two helpers•