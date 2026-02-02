Lundell (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Buffalo on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Lundell remains day-to-day and will miss his third straight game. He participated in Monday's morning skate in a non-contact jersey, making it unclear if he will be ready for Wednesday's home matchup against Boston. Lundell has contributed 15 goals, 36 points, 120 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and 63 hits across 52 appearances this season.