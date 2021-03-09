Stralman (lower body) is nearing a return to action, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Stralman won't play Tuesday versus Columbus, but he shouldn't be sidelined for much longer. The veteran blueliner has picked up eight points in 22 games this campaign.
