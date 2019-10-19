Panthers' Anton Stralman: Collects pair of assists

Stralman had two assists and three shots with a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado.

It was the first multi-point game since last February for Stralman, who isn't much of an offensive defenseman these days. The 33-year-old still logs enough ice time to be able to chip in on occasion, but he's failed to reach the 20-point plateau in each of the last two seasons.