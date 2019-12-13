Panthers' Anton Stralman: Continues quiet season
Stralman tallied a shot, two hits and two blocks in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.
Despite being on pace for his best season offensively since 2015, Stralman has stayed relatively off the radar with the Panthers. The 33-year-old veteran has two goals and 10 points with a minus-8 rating in 31 games.
