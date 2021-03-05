Stralman (lower body) is day-to-day, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

It's unclear how Stralman got hurt, but he played only 11:52 of Thursday's 5-4 win over the Predators. The 34-year-old defenseman has eight points in 22 appearances this year. Stralman joins Markus Nutivaara (upper body) and Noah Juulsen (undisclosed) as injured blueliners for the Panthers. Riley Stillman or Kevin Connauton could enter the lineup if Stralman can't play Saturday in Nashville.