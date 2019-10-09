Panthers' Anton Stralman: Ends night even

Stralman blocked two shots in 17:24 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

He was one of only four Panthers skaters to not end the night with a negative plus-minus. Stralman has yet to record a point for the Cats, but has been the steadiest defender in their own zone.

