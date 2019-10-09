Panthers' Anton Stralman: Ends night even
Stralman blocked two shots in 17:24 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
He was one of only four Panthers skaters to not end the night with a negative plus-minus. Stralman has yet to record a point for the Cats, but has been the steadiest defender in their own zone.
More News
-
Panthers' Anton Stralman: Skates at training camp•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Gets paid by Florida•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Looking at pay cut in free agency•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Season comes to end•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Out for Game 4•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Remains out Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.