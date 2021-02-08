Stralman recorded an assist and three hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings.
Stralman set up Alexander Wennberg for the Panthers' lone goal of the contest. Mainly a defensive presence, Stralman has notched only three assists, eight hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through nine contests. He's missed the 20-point mark three years running, so scoring expectations are low for the Swedish rearguard.
