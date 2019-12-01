Panthers' Anton Stralman: First goals of season
Stralman scored twice Saturday in a 3-0 win over Nashville. The first stood up as the winner.
They're his first goals of the season. Stralman is headed for his first 30-plus point season since 2015-16. But he's not getting power-play time, so that limits his value, even in deep formats.
