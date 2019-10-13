Panthers' Anton Stralman: First point as a Panther
Stralman picked up an assist, three shots, two hits and three blocks in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders on Saturday.
The veteran defender was active on the scoresheet despite the loss. Last season Stralman 17 points despite only suiting up for 47 games, although you shouldn't expect much offense from the 33-year-old at this point in his career.
