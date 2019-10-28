Panthers' Anton Stralman: Gets in front of pucks
Stralman blocked four shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.
That's not unusual for Stralman, who has 772 blocks during his 760-game NHL career. He had three games last season where he recorded four blocks, and is currently leading the Panthers with 20.
More News
-
Panthers' Anton Stralman: Collects pair of assists•
-
Panthers' Anton Stralman: First point as a Panther•
-
Panthers' Anton Stralman: Ends night even•
-
Panthers' Anton Stralman: Skates at training camp•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Gets paid by Florida•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Looking at pay cut in free agency•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.