Panthers' Anton Stralman: Gets shot tipped in

Stralman picked up an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Washington.

Stralman slapped a shot towards goal from the blue line that got tipped in by Brett Connolly for the Panthers' second goal of the game. The 33-year-old has helpers in back-to-back games and six total on the season. He also threw two hits and blocked a shot while leading the Cats with 23:08 in ice time in the loss.