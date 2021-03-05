Stralman (lower body) isn't expected to play Saturday against Nashville, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Stralman is slated to miss at least one game with his lower-body issue. With Stralman on the shelf, Kevin Connauton or Riley Stillman will likely draw into the lineup for Saturday's contest.
