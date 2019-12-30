Panthers' Anton Stralman: Picks up assist in win

Stralman collected an assist and a team-high 24:41 in ice time in a 6-5 win over the Canadiens on Sunday.

It was his second-highest time on ice this season behind a 26:09 performance against the Rangers on Nov. 10. Stralman averages 21:06 in ice time, but saw it jump with the Panthers taking four minor penalties. The pairing of Stralman and Riley Stillman saw 3:47 each shorthanded.