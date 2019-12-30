Panthers' Anton Stralman: Picks up assist in win
Stralman collected an assist and a team-high 24:41 in ice time in a 6-5 win over the Canadiens on Sunday.
It was his second-highest time on ice this season behind a 26:09 performance against the Rangers on Nov. 10. Stralman averages 21:06 in ice time, but saw it jump with the Panthers taking four minor penalties. The pairing of Stralman and Riley Stillman saw 3:47 each shorthanded.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.