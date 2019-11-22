Play

Panthers' Anton Stralman: Picks up helper

Stralman collected an assist in a 5-4 overtime win against the Ducks on Thursday.

That is Stralman's seventh helper of the season through 22 games. The 33-year-old was brought in by the Panthers to provide stability on the back end, but he's been pretty mediocre defensively thus far, posting a minus-7 rating on the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories