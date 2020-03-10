Panthers' Anton Stralman: Pointless in 10 straight
Stralman has been cold offensively lately, as he's pointless over his last 10 games. Florida is 4-4-2 over that span.
Despite the lack of scoring, the veteran blueliner and first-year Panther is still contributing in other ways with nine hits and 13 blocked shots over the same 10-game span. With 96 blocks on the year, Stralman is only four away from his career high set two years ago in Tampa Bay and has averaged a hearty 21:04 of ice time. Stralman is second on the team in both categories behind Noel Acciari (103 blocks) and Aaron Ekblad (22:59).
