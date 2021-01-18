Stralman had an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Stralman had a positive start to 2020-21, assisting on Eetu Luostarinen's first NHL goal at 3:15 of the third period. The 34-year-old Stralman ended last season on a 10-game point drought, so it's nice to see him back on the scoresheet. Mostly a defensive presence, Stralman had 19 points in 69 games for the Panthers last year. He added 96 blocked shots and 68 hits, but he's not likely to do enough for fantasy attention.